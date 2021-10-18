Kanye West officially changes legal name to ‘Ye’

FILE – In this Nov. 17, 2019, file photo, Kanye West appears on stage during a service at Lakewood Church in Houston. West is scheduled to unveil his 10th studio album, “Donda,” named after his late mother, at a listening party Thursday, July 22, 2021, at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke, File)

LOS ANGELES (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Rapper, entrepreneur and one-time politician Kanye West is now known as simply “Ye.”

The 44-year-old artist was granted approval on a petition to legally change his first name with no middle or last name by a Los Angeles judge on Monday, reports FOX affiliate KTTV. He had filed the petition back in August, and told the court he wanted to change his name “for personal reasons.”

Ye is also the name of the artist’s eighth studio album released in 2018. His social media accounts are still listed as @kanyewest, but the display names as of Monday were already changed to “ye.”