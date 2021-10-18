Kanye West officially changes legal name to ‘Ye’

LOS ANGELES (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Rapper, entrepreneur and one-time politician Kanye West is now known as simply “Ye.”
The 44-year-old artist was granted approval on a petition to legally change his first name with no middle or last name by a Los Angeles judge on Monday, reports FOX affiliate KTTV. He had filed the petition back in August, and told the court he wanted to change his name “for personal reasons.”
Ye is also the name of the artist’s eighth studio album released in 2018. His social media accounts are still listed as @kanyewest, but the display names as of Monday were already changed to “ye.”
