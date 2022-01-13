‘Joe Millionaire’ star talks Charlotte roots

(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — FOX’s revival of ‘Joe Millionaire’ has a lot of people talking, but what you may not know is one of the ‘Joes’ on the show is from the Queen City.

The revival features two Joes, one worth millions of dollars and one not. Twenty women date both men without knowing which one is the real millionaire.

Last Thursday during the season premiere, Kurt Sowers, one of the two Joes, held a watch party for his friends at Plaza Midwood’s Pinhouse.

“I was not looking for it. I actually was against it at first, until I consulted my friends and family and they talked me into it,” said Sowers about his decision to go on the show.

Sowers says watching the show with his friends after the fact was much easier than actually filming it.

“I feel like I deal with stress very well within regular life, within the real world, within work and business. However, in relationships I crumble. So, I took that and expanded it to dating twenty women, not just one,” he said.

The 33-year-old says he moved to Charlotte when he was around 10 years old. He came up in the construction business, recently starting his own company in the Queen City.

“It’s where I grew up, it’s where I went to college, it’s where I started my own business, so I have a lot of pride in Charlotte. And I’m happy to share that,” said Sowers.

The season premiere revealed Sowers is not a millionaire, but when it comes to whether he was successful in his quest to find love, he says viewers will just have to watch to find out.

“I’m proud of the man I am today. I’m proud of what I built for myself, millionaire or not,” he said.

Joe Millionaire airs every Thursday on FOX at 8 p.m. Watch it before Queen City News at 10 p.m.