RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Governor Roy Cooper invited the Music Midtown festival to come to North Carolina after organizers canceled the event in Atlanta reportedly due to Georgia’s laws allowing guns in public parks.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Monday that officials familiar with the event’s cancelation said it stemmed from a gun expansion that was signed into law in 2014.

Under the law, Georgians can legally carry firearms on public lands, including the event’s location at Piedmont Park.

Event organizers were worried about a potential lawsuit from gun owners if they held the festival with gun restrictions in place, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Music Midtown organizers said the event was canceled “due to circumstances beyond our control.”

“Come on up to North Carolina,” Gov. Cooper said on Twitter Tuesday. “We’re ready to welcome you to one of our amazing outdoor spaces to help you host a fun and safe festival.”

The festival, which typically brings in tens of thousands of visitors to Atlanta, was slated to take place in September.

Music Midtown in Atlanta, 2021 (photo by Victoria Aldridge)

Tickets will be refunded, organizers said Monday.