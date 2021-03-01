Golden Globes: 2021’s winners

FILE – Event signage appears above the red carpet at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Nominations for the 78th annual Golden Globes will be announced on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2021. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Complete list of winners for the 78th annual Golden Globe Awards:

Best motion picture, drama: “Nomadland”

Best motion picture, musical or comedy: “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

Best actress in a motion picture, drama: Andra Day, “The United States vs. Billie Holiday.”

Best actor, motion picture musical or comedy: Sacha Baron Cohen, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

Best director: Chloé Zhao, “Nomadland”

Best actor in a motion picture, drama: Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Best supporting actress, motion picture: Jodie Foster, “The Mauritanian.”

Best limited series or TV movie: “The Queen’s Gambit”

Best actress, limited series or television movie: Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Queen’s Gambit.”

Best drama TV series: “The Crown”

Best actress, television series, drama: Emma Corrin, “The Crown”

Best actor, television series, drama: Josh O’Connor, “The Crown”

Best supporting actress, television: Gillian Anderson, “The Crown”

Best comedy or musical TV series: “Schitt’s Creek”

Best actor, television series, musical or comedy: Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Best actress, motion picture musical or comedy: Rosamund Pike, “I Care a Lot”

Best actor, limited series or television movie: Mark Ruffalo, “I Know This Much Is True”

Best screenplay, motion picture: Aaron Sorkin, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Best supporting actor, motion picture: Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Best supporting actor, television: John Boyega, “Small Axe”

Best actress, television series musical or comedy: Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”

Best animated movie: “Soul”

Best original song: “Io Sì (Seen)”

Best original score, motion picture: Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste, “Soul”

Best motion picture, foreign language: “Minari”