Garth Brooks’ sold-out Charlotte concert postponed again, now set for October

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – APRIL 23: Singer-songwriter Garth Brooks performs during â€œWe All Come Together” benefit for John Berry and Music Health Alliance at City Winery Nashville on April 23, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Garth Brooks fans will have to wait even longer to see the singer in the Queen City for his 2020 stadium tour.

In December 2019, the tour promoter said 74,000 tickets for Garth Brooks’ Charlotte sold out in just 90 minutes. Initially, the concert was scheduled for May 2, 2020.

When COVID-19 hit the United States, the show was rescheduled to June 13.

On Thursday, May 21, Brooks’ promoter said the show was being delayed again. Now, it’s set for October 10 at Bank of America stadium. All existing tickets will be honored.

The concert will be Brooks’ one and only show in the Carolinas as part of this tour.