CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Country music legend Garth Brooks, the top-selling artist in the United States, is in the Queen City.

Garth Brooks broke up his shows into two nights, Friday and Saturday, to give fans a more intimate atmosphere inside a big stadium. Crews are closing off the upper levels of Bank of America Stadium to give concert-goers better, lower level seats, splitting up the crowd over two nights.

Hopefully, the third try is a charm for Brooks playing the Queen City.

“Finally, got it for the Stadium Tour, had an unbelievable on-sale day and then this thing called COVID came in, forgive me I’m trying to laugh because it’s so depressing what COVID has done, so we had to cancel it,” Brooks said.

Brooks’ Stadium Tour at Bank of America Stadium got canceled twice because of COVID, but now he joins a big list of entertainers playing BOA in 2022.

“Here’s the crazy thing: you can put two people in a room today and 99 percent of the time they’re not going to agree on anything because we’re so polarized, but there’s people out there that won’t know each other who bought tickets right next to each other that will have their arms around them, singing ‘The River,’ ‘Friends in Low Places’ that probably wouldn’t get along politically, but I think that’s the great thing about music,” Brooks told Queen City News.

Stadium concerts are a relatively new trend for Bank of America Stadium, something that happened almost never before Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper took over.

“It’s symmetrical, it’s an entertainers dream, and especially if you’re playing in the round,” said Brooks.

As long as the thunder doesn’t roll.

“Yes, we don’t talk about that. I got bit by that in Nashville, yes,” said Brooks referring to a rainout concert in Nashville in 2021.