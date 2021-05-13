‘Friends’ reunion special coming to HBO Max this May

FILE: Cast members of NBC’s comedy series “Friends.” Pictured (l to r): David Schwimmer as Ross Geller, Courteney Cox as Monica Geller, Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Cook, Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing, Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani and Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay. Episode: “The One Where They All Turn Thirthy.”

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – It’s official: The cast of the beloved television series “Friends” will be reuniting in an unscripted special on HBO Max at the end of May 2021.

HBO Max published a video to YouTube, saying “Friends, The Reunion,” streaming May 27.

Original cast members Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer have all been tapped to appear in the special, according to Variety.

Sources familiar with the situation told Variety that each star would receive at least $2.5 million to participate in the special and that each cast member would also serve as executive producers on the project, along with Emma Conway and James Longman.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

Reports about a potential reunion began surfacing in November 2019 following Netflix’s announcement that “Friends” would no longer be available on its platform.

“Friends” ran for 10 seasons on NBC from 1994 until 2004 and considered a cult classic by fans and critics alike.