CALIFORNIA (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A judge terminated a conservatorship put in place nine years ago for former Nickelodeon actress Amanda Bynes on Tuesday.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the child star who rose to fame for ‘All That’ and her eponymous ‘The Amanda Show’ was placed under the legal custody of her parents, Lynn and Rick Bynes, in 2013 after issues with substance abuse, erratic behavior, and legal troubles.

Bynes reportedly filed to terminate the conservatorship in February.

“She believes her condition is improved and protection of the court is no longer necessary,” Bynes’ attorney David A. Esquibias told Entertainment Weekly in February.

Ventura County Superior Court Judge Roger L. Lund ruled on Tuesday that Bynes was ready to end her conservatorship and congratulated her for satisfying the requirements asked of her.

Bynes told Paper Magazine in 2018 that she had been sober for four years by that point, and she thanked her parents for keeping her in line. The end of the conservatorship reportedly was fully supported by her parents.

In a statement to PEOPLE Magazine, Bynes thanked her fans, her lawyer, and her parents for their continued love and support, and said that she had spent the last nine years working to improve her health so that she can become an independent person again.