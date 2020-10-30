Fear Farm has crop full of frights that promise to deliver

BLACKSBURG, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – If you’re looking for a spooky and creepy way to pump up your adrenaline for this Halloween weekend, creep no further.

Fear Farm in Blacksburg, South Carolina has a crop full of frights that promise to deliver.

“I could’ve been a track star,” said one of the many customers who finished this year’s newest attraction, running as fast as they could as a chainsaw-wielding actor followed closely behind.

“People have sprinted a quarter mile out to the parking lot and locked themselves in their car and won’t come back out,” Owner Matt Davis said, who developed the idea for Fear Farm to help pay property taxes after his father inherited the land.

“I talked him into a crazy idea,” Davis explained.

Davis told FOX 46 his father was reluctant and believed that nobody would ever come to Blacksburg to get scared on a farm. Fear Farm was recently rated the #13 haunted attraction in the country and #1 in South Carolina.

This year, Fear Farm offers five attractions. Four haunted trails and an escape room. Expect to be scared both inside and outside the haunted trails as actors and other living things slither their way into the midway.

