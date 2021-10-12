Dave Chappelle addresses DaBaby’s controversial homophobic comments, shooting at Huntersville Walmart

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Comedian Dave Chappelle has received recent backlash after jokes he made in a Netflix special about Charlotte-rapper DaBaby’s controversial homophobic comments and the 2018 shooting death of a 19-year-old at a Huntersville Walmart.

“I’d like to start by addressing the LGBTQ community directly,” Chappelle said in his standup special called, The Closer. “I hope to negotiate the release of DaBaby.”

DaBaby, whose real name is Jonathan Kirk, used crude language while on stage in July and asked attendees who weren’t gay men or people not affected by HIV or AIDS to raise their cellphone flashlights. He then incorrectly said the disease would “make you die in two or three weeks.”

The rapper received a heap of backlash from other artists, forcing him to issue two separate apologies for his comments.

Chappelle said he acknowledged DaBaby made an “egregious” mistake but said a lot of the LGBTQ+ community didn’t know DaBaby’s history.

“He once shot and killed a [man] in Walmart in North Carolina,” the comedian added. “And nothing bad happened to his career. Do you see where I’m going with this? In our country, you can shoot and kill an (expletive), but you better not hurt a gay person’s feelings.”

Chappelle’s special received immediate backlash from the LGBTQ community.

GLAAD tweeted that Chappelle’s “brand has become synonymous with ridiculing trans people and other marginalized communities.”

Chappelle’s quip was alluding to an incident in 2018 involving Jonathan Kirk when 19-year-old Jaylin Craig was shot and killed at a Walmart in Huntersville. Huntersville Police said a fight had broken out before the incident.

In an Instagram video, Kirk indicated he was shopping for clothes for his daughter but never said a fight took place.

“Two dudes walk in on you and your whole family, threatening y’all, whip out on y’all, let me see what y’all going to do,” Kirk said in the video. “When the story comes out and the footage comes out will show y’all how I was in there with my 1-year-old daughter and my 5-year-old, my baby mama, buying my baby some more winter clothes. A dude sees me buying baby clothes and wants to show me how tough he is.”

A misdemeanor charge of carrying a concealed weapon against the rapper was dropped after a key witness failed to show up in Mecklenburg County Court.

Craig’s family told FOX 46 Charlotte they were devastated when charges were dropped.

His parents said Jaylin was a fan of the rapper.

“We feel like we didn’t get any justice. To have the guy look at us in court with a smirk, like he won that battle,” mom Lawana Horsley said.

The family was left heartbroken after the charges were dropped.

“Angry, upset,” said Jaylin’s father Curtis Craig.

Jaylin’s parents said they saw a security video that showed their son trying to diffuse the fight before he was shot and killed.

The family says a key witness, a Walmart employee, did not show up to court to testify. Also not seen in court was the Walmart security video.

DaBaby did not speak to the media when he left the courtroom in 2019 after his charge was dropped.

The district attorney said at the time that no other charges would be filed in the deadly shooting.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.