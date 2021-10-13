Country star Luke Bryan will be 2nd headliner for Carolina Country Music Fest in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Luke Bryan will be the second headliner for the 2022 Carolina County Music Festival in Myrtle Beach.

The popular country artist’s appearance was announced on Wednesday by the CCMF. “Being a 3x ACM Entertainer of the Year and 2x CMA Entertainer of the Year, this man clearly knows how to party,” organizers wrote in a post.

Country music star Jason Aldean also will headline the festival. “From Hicktown, Dirt Road Anthem and Burnin’ It Down, we all know and love this cowboy,” the tweet said. “Please welcome this 3x ACM Entertainer of the Year, Jason Aldean!”

The festival is scheduled for June 9-12, and tickets can be purchased now from the CCMF website. You can visit the site here.