Comedian Kathy Griffin says she has lung cancer

Comedian/actress Kathy Griffin attends the official opening of Paula Abdul’s Flamingo Las Vegas residency “Paula Abdul: Forever Your Girl” at The Cromwell Las Vegas on October 24, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Comedian and actress Kathy Griffin has revealed she has stage 1 lung cancer.

She is having surgery Monday to have half of her left lung removed, she said in a morning tweet.

“Yes, I have lung cancer even though I’ve never smoked!” Griffin said. She added that she may not need chemotherapy or radiation once the surgery is complete.

“I should be up and running around as usual in a month or less […]I’m gonna be just fine,” she said.

Her announcement ended with a warning that the consequences of her diagnosis would have been even more serious if she had not been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Griffin urged people to get regular medical checkups, saying, “It’ll save your life.”