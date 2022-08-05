(QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Some fun activities are making their return since 2019, coming back bigger and better for your enjoyment.

Start your weekend with the Queen City Comedy Experience now until August 28 featuring 30-plus shows with six venues.

You can also join in on the laughs with just the click of a button for the virtual shows – and don’t worry, these tickets won’t cost you an arm and a leg – they have $10 tickets in advance and $15 tickets at the door.

Next up, The Ecuadorian Carolina’s Festival is bringing their culture to the Queen City. Guests can look forward to learning more about the Ecuador culture with custom food, music, and shopping with vendors for just $10, kids under 10 get in free. The event is from 12 p.m. until 8 p.m on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

All roads are leading to the North Carolina Transportation Museum for the All Ford Show featuring over 100 cars. This car show is open to all Fords and all Ford orphans. Your ticket includes access to the museum and food vendors. The event starts from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

