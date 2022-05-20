CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – This weekend you can expect two events that will leave your heart and stomach full.

First up a local organization is preparing and gathering supplies to give back to the community.

Queen City professionals will host a ’90s-themed pack and play, packing up to 100 lunches to donate to Giles Emergency Shelter.

Its mission is to help those in need while enjoying food, music, and games dressed in your best ’90s gear.

You can secure your ticket by clicking here to help.

Next up, Dessert Wars will showcase over 50 local dessert vendors competing for the Judge’s Champion and People’s Choice Awards.

Guests can sample a variety of desserts such as cookies, cakes, and ice cream just to name a few!

The volunteers will be packing lunches at Starlight located on 422 E 22nd St in Charlotte, NC from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.

You can cast your vote for your favorite treat to see which vendor will take home the cake!

This is the largest desert festival in America taking place at the Park Expo from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

To secure your ticket and fulfill your sweet tooth you can click here.

Be sure to use the hashtag #QCChecklist on social media!