CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A local business opened in the Queen City last year and has rolled its way into making history.

An idea and a prayer started the journey for three local women making a change in the city they grew up to know and love.

Rollin CLT is an outdoor skating rink and lounge for adults with kid-friendly events. This black-owned female business launched in August 2021 and making its mark with fun events.

Brandi Fox, Kendria Holmes, and Sh’Niqua Ussery are the co-founders and they shared the mission behind this 3k.

“Nothing like this has ever happened in Charlotte,” said Fox.

Returning the nostalgic feeling for skating with a purpose.

“Those that serve the most earn them most, being able to pour back into the city that raised me and poured into me it’s really a golden opportunity and that’s why we started this thing,” said Holmes.

“We are super excited for our first skaters 3k, it’s going to be our first fundraiser for Rollin Homies it’s a non-profit for Gen Z and ages 10-17 teaching them the 4 pillars of success including- life skills, entrepreneurship, investing, and financial literacy,” said Fox.

Rollin CLT will host the skaters 3k starting and ending at First Ward Park, but the race to help prevent gang violence is just beginning.

“It’s a great cause to help with gang prevention here in Charlotte. A lot of skating, you can expect a DJ at the end as well,” said Ussery.

“We provide skates, we have different vendors…it’s one big cookout if you will but we’re all on skates bringing people together giving them an opportunity,” said Holmes.

Educating the community and closing out black history month with a legacy of their own for the next generation to look up to.



“My daughter is doing a black history project in school and she said “ Ma I should’ve done my black history project on you.” To be a part of something bigger than my daughter can look back on it just lets me know we’re doing the right thing,” said Holmes.

You don’t have to be a pro to join in on the fun this weekend, you can bring your own skates or roller blades this Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

To make a donation and sign up for the after-party you can click here.

