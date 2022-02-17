QC Checklist: NC Black Heritage Festival in Concord

CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The NC Black Heritage Festival returns for its 5th year in Concord.

Michael Calloway is the owner of “Create Amazing LLC” which evolved to create an event aimed towards bringing the community together to celebrate black history month to educate others.

“This will by far be the largest, we already have over 2,000 RSVP’s and those numbers are still going up,” said Calloway.

The festival shines a light on Black businesses and the talent of the community through song and dance from various groups and organizations.

Phyllis Fondale is the Director of Bach to Rock music school in Huntersville. She will be joining the list of performers for the first time this year.

“We’re thrilled to partner with this because it goes hand and hand with what we teach. We teach every type of music, and there is a history a seed that was planted years ago in black music and we are looking forward to showing that off,” said Fondale.

The day will be filled with activities for the whole family to enjoy from a pie-eating contest, laser tag, and coloring stations. The importance of health will also be on the agenda.

“We’ll be having vaccines done by Keith Pro, and we have 40 black-owned businesses that will be here, dance performances, music performances, so it’s a lot of good things going on,” said Calloway.

Jaylen Jefferys is a representative with NC Health Blue looking forward to sharing the importance of health in the black community as a vendor during the event.

“For me personally being an African American and knowing our history with the health care system hasn’t been ideal, so it’s important to us to reassure people that we are out here and they can access these resources,” said Jefferys.

“It was just important to us to give back to the community especially during this month to bring everyone together in a peaceful harmonizing manner,” says Calloway.

You can be a part of this festival, it is free and open to the public at the Cabarrus Arena & Event Center this Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

