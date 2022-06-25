(QUEEN CITY NEWS) – You can look forward to letting your creative juices flow through music, art, and film.

Starting this weekend at Freedom Park, you can put your skills to the test for a free-for-all paint in the park. Supplies will be provided, and you can take home your new masterpiece. You can join in on the fun from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Next up, the Black Film Festival is back to shine a light on independent filmmakers of color. For its 12th year organizers will host workshops, film screenings, and an award ceremony. The festival will last now up until June 26th, 2022.

You can end your weekend with a two-step on the dance floor for an old-school karaoke skate night in uptown. Bring your favorite vinyl to jam out and connect with local musicians free of charge. The event is from 7:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Space 212 on 7205 N Tryon st.