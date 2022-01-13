QC Checklist: Local artists present Trap Choir concert “Sainted” in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two local artists came together to merge gospel music and hip-hop through live concerts before the pandemic.

DJ Fannie Mae and Grammy award-winning Dennis Reed teamed up to birth a one-of-a-kind musical experience for the Queen City community.

“I think that you should come to experience Sainted,” said Reed.

The inspiration behind this vision, “Church! Black church, church in Charlotte I’m a church kid so from birth just being immersed in music and I often feel like I didn’t choose music, it chose me,” Reed said.

“To do something that involves churchiness because I am churchy as I don’t know what! Having a moment to reverence God is something I feel like is necessary in these times,” Fannie Mae said.

Most people hear church and think of hymns and hand clapping. Reed and Fannie Mae are taking a different approach.

“Hey, it’s 2022 so we’re doing it our way,” Reed said.

What exactly is Sainted?

Sainted is a trap choir party, where we pay homage to the southern black church through trap music, old school funk, soul music as well as new age hip hop.

The pandemic allowed this group of musicians’ creative juices to flow with a virtual concert called The Sainted Bunch.

“Thankfully people have been so intrigued by it that it stayed relevant,” Fannie Mae said.

Reuniting with the community for a live concert on a weekend dedicated to paying homage to Martin Luther King Jr is a dream come true.

“As we celebrate the black culture, we remember the sacrifice that Dr. King did. He wished that one day we would have a diverse crowd come together and that’s what I saw. Just come and experience it for yourself,” Reed said.

You can catch the concert at The Filmore Charlotte this Saturday, January 15 at 8 p.m. Sainted is looking to bring all types of people out to celebrate freedom and have a good time in Jesus during Martin Luther Kind weekend.

The facility is following COVID protocols and guidelines to attend. You must have proof of your vaccination card or present a negative test result within the last 72 hours. At-home testing will not be accepted.

