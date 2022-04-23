CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – This weekend you can get up close and personal with some of the most life-like dinosaurs and dragons. Queen City News Reporter Lexus Wilson tells us how you can be a part of this historic moment.

Just when you thought there was no prehistoric life left in Charlotte…an interactive expo makes its return for a 2nd time.

“We’ve created this prehistoric playground, I’ll call it,” said tour manager Brian Gallentine.

The Dino and Dragon Stroll is back with an extensive guest list ready to give you Jurassic Park nostalgia.

“I’ve invited close to 100 of my friends, dinosaurs and dragons, all animatronic they are going to move and roar… You can see the apatosaurus, Rothasorus, Spinasors, Gigasorus, those are some of our larger ones they are 20ft tall and 60ft long. There’s tons of rides to participate in, bounce houses, and an interactive photo booth.”

Setting up this life-size interactive adventure is really all worth it knowing these guys won’t go extinct before their biggest fans get a chance to see them.

“When you see those kids come through the door with smiles and expressions on their faces and even grandma and grandpa. It’s really nice to see all this hard work worth it.”

The hard work goes far beyond a great show, they come with a mission to stomp out hunger and bring the show to children in the hospital.

“I think it’s a tremendous learning experience for our young individuals that help on the show and it’s just near and dear to our heart. The children in the hospital can’t come to the show so we’re going to take it to them for an hour or two, put some smiles on their faces and take their mind off of what they might be going through.”

To participate in the stomp out hunger mission you can bring canned goods to The Park Expo on Briar Creek Rd today and tomorrow from 8:30 am-4:00 pm. For more information on purchasing a ticket to attend the show, you can go to qcnews.com and click on the QC Checklist tab.