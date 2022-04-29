CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A local nonprofit dance center is celebrating cultures from all across the globe.



The desire to combine two forms of art is the start of a new tradition for those with a common love for the circus and dance.



Charlotte Cirque & Dance Center wants to bring cultures together to help educate the community about various customs.



Stephany C. Ridgell is the Community Engagement Director for the dance center and share what people can look forward to.

“We are having an international cirque and dance celebration right here in our studio and people can expect lots of festive dances from across the globe, and it’s so important that we get out into the community with different art forms for culture diversity,” said Ridgell.



Expect a multi-cultural bonanza, with flair and flavors from places ranging from Germany and Africa to India. Food trucks will be accessible during the event for purchase.



“You can participate in the workshops, we’ll have dress up where they can actually try on some of the culture guards from the countries that will be represented,” said Ridgell.



The celebration will also include bounce houses, juggling and stilt walking with performers of all ages.



“We believe that when we all come together and celebrate each other’s cultures it just makes for a better community,” said Ridgell.



This is free and open to the public this Saturday from 5:00p.m.-8:00p.m. located on 9315-E Monroe rd, Charlotte.

Seating to watch the dance performances are limited but don’t worry, you can sign up here.



Be sure to use the hashtag #QCChecklist on social media!