CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Local women-owned businesses are uniting for a unique bonding experience.



Female entrepreneurs are getting the spotlight to showcase their brand surrounded by women empowerment at a popular outdoor venue.



Carrie Barker and Sarah Baucom are the co-founders of Girl Tribe Co. The two started their dream with 48 graphic t-shirts and $100 each which led to influencing other businesses in the Queen City.

“We wanted to empower women to fearlessly find their magic. You can be fierce but you can also have fun with your girlfriends,” said Barker.



Girl Tribe Pop-up is a gateway to connect in Charlotte to show that you aren’t alone as a business owner.



Tirzah Caffee is the owner of Alexander Homestead known for being a wedding venue in Charlotte.

“When I heard their mission at Girl Tribe Co, I was like we’ve got to partner together! It’s so exciting and beautiful the energy having over a thousand women here on our property and seeing all of these amazing entrepreneurs be so successful, said Caffee.



The pop-ups have brought many women together even those just starting out as an entrepreneur.

Chrystal Rowe is the owner of AR Workshop. Rowe grew up coming in the Charlotte market as a customer of theirs and being apart of their social media channels and then became a partner with Girl Tribe Co as a vendor.

“We all are going through the same thing, we all pivoted together to make everything work when everything was going on and it really is like a celebration,” said Rowe.



Never been to a Girl Tribe Pop-up, here is what you can look forward to!

“All kinds of cool things that make you want to shop and hang out like drinks, music, crafts, flowers, photo moments, you name it it’s gonna be here,” said Barker.



An opportunity to learn more about small businesses is the top priority.



“Girl Tribe Co is a staple in Charlotte. It allows us to open up to a new group or audience that doesn’t know what we offer,” said Rowe.



“The Girl Tribe community is just a great unique part of our Charlotte culture, which is empowering female entrepreneurs and for me it’s always been a passion of mine,” said Caffee.



“When we succeed they succeed and when they succeed we succeed that’s all we’re about,” said Barker.



The Girl Tribe Pop-Up will take place at the Alexander Homestead this Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. If you can’t make it this weekend, don’t worry they’ll have more pop-ups in April and May.

Tickets are $5 online and $10 at the door. To purchase a ticket click here.

