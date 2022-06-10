(QUEEN CITY NEWS)- I’ve got your back covered this weekend for outside fun from movies to music and roller skating.

Starting this Saturday Victoria Yard will be hosting an outdoor roller rink with vendors, a live DJ and food trucks now until September. The fun begins from 3:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m. and the after-hours for 18 and up will last until 11:00 p.m.

Next up, network with local brands in the community at Camp North End. They will be hosting a pop-up shop to showcase small businesses and vendors from the Queen City. You can enjoy the vendors from 5:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m.

You can kick your feet up afterward and relax with an outdoor cinema serious at various parks in Cornelius for free! Don’t miss the chance to snuggle up during the movie and bring a lawn chair or blanket to enjoy alongside food trucks and beer vendors. The movie playing will be Adult Night Out: The Breakfast Club located at Smithville Park on 19710 South Ferry Street. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. and the movie will start at sunset around 8:30 p.m.

