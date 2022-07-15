(QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Festival season has arrived with a little bit of something for everybody.



If you love to eat, dance, and give back to the community, I’ve got some things right up your alley that will leave your heart and stomach full.



Start your weekend with the first urban center city Julive Cultural Festival at American Legion Memorial Stadium. Local and national artists will be performing such as Fredo Bang, Toosii, and more! The money raised for this event will go towards a multipurpose facility for underprivileged children to offer enrichment programs free of charge set to launch in 2023.

The festivities begin from 12:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Be sure to read all guidelines for items that are not allowed into the stadium before arriving.



Next up in Pageland, S.C. The Watermelon Festival will kick off featuring live music, the Melon Mile 5K, a car show, and a seed spitting contest just to name a few.

It’s free to attend, but tickets are required for the rides. The fun will start Friday, July 15-16 with various activities throughout the day starting as early as 8:00 a.m. until midnight.



Hold on to your bib because the 2nd Annual Chef’s Festival will be held on National Chefs Day! For just $5 you can experience foods from Personal Chefs, Private Chefs, and vendors all across the area.

If you sample something you love you’ll have the chance to purchase it to enjoy at home. This will start Saturday, July 16 from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.



Close out your weekend with a cold delicious treat to celebrate National Ice Cream Day on Sunday, July 17.

