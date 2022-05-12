CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Crayola exhibit is coming to Charlotte for the first time to help children learn their unique creative style.



Life is like a box of crayons, every color has a purpose and a story to tell, a father’s love for Crayola is now being passed on to help others learn their true potential.



Steve Sheldon is a Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Epic Entertainment, who are the producers of Crayola IDEAworks. He talks about what guests can expect with this one-of-a-kind experience.

“We want people to come in and feel like they entered a different world,” said Sheldon.



Walking into the magical playground of Crayola, bringing color to life with an outlet leading to creativity.



“We are here for the Crayola ideal works exhibition, which is a phenomenal family friendly fun colorful interactive experience. The goal of IDEAworks is to help people unlock their creativity and figure out how they can make their mark on the world,” said Sheldon.



Sheldon reminisced on the impact of Crayola as a kid, now he can share that same passion with his 4-year-old son.



“If you think back to your childhood, even your adult life, there’s probably no chance you haven’t been touched in some way by Crayola. I look at the toys and activities that he loves to engage with that really help him to be creative,” said Sheldon.



Putting a spin on learning with a splash of color, preparing the little ones for skills they can use in everyday life.



“It’s totally personalized for each individual guest, the wristband will follow you through the exhibit that you participate in, it’ll track your performances and answers with your creative style and at the end it will assess which creative style you are…so to have this environment where people can come to touch and explore is a great time,” said Sheldon.



You can participate in the Crayola ideal works exhibition starting this Friday, May 13, 2022, up until July at Camp North End from 10:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.

To purchase tickets, click here.

