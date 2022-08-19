(QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The summer is coming to a close but that doesn’t mean the fun has to end.

Go out with a bang with a Back to School Bash set to be held at various locations such as Belmont, Charlotte and Cornelius. A free giveaway of school supplies will be given out to help kids have everything they need to start back fresh for class. You can look forward to face painting, a 360 booth, free hotdog meals and water activities with the Belmont Fire Dept. Cornelius will feature an outdoor cinema series so don’t forget those lawn chairs and blankets!

Swap out your regular shoes for some dancing shoes for a blast to the past for a Sock Hop in Kannapolis. This is a free 1950’s themed event for all ages. Be sure to show up and show out because there will be a costume contest for best dressed. Live performances, food trucks and vendors will be on-site starting as early as 11:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. The event will be at the West Ave District.

Next up, the 1st ever Carolina Black Expo is coming to Charlotte on Saturday. Guests will have access to 30 plus vendors showcasing hair care, skin care, clothing and more! $10 tickets are available to connect with local beauty brands and owners of color online and at the door. The event starts at 11:30 a.m. taking place at 3646 Central Ave, Charlotte.