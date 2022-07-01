(QUEEN CITY NEWS) – You’ll get the chance to see fireworks everywhere you look this weekend ahead of the 4th of July, but I’ve got some fun things to participate in that don’t involve the big boom!

Love Church Charlotte will be hosting a community outreach providing free food, clothing, health screenings, COVID vaccines, affordable health insurance and more. The event will kick off at the church located on 5201 Nations Ford Rd on Saturday, July 2nd, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

Up next, the Town of Matthews will be having an Independence Day concert at Stumptown Park free of charge. Join in on the fun Saturday, July 2nd, 2022 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Family-friendly activities will always be on the agenda for the day.

The music doesn’t end there, Promenade on Providence has started its free summer concert series. seats are first come first serve so don’t be the last one to the party! Please bring your blanket or lawn chair for seating. The summer series will last now until September every Friday and Saturday. Pets are welcome as long as they are on a leash.

The Town of Davidson is looking for you to come dressed in your best red, white and blue for a patriotic stroll along South Street. Officials with the police and fire departments will lead the way with holiday spirit. The parade will begin Sunday, July 3rd, 2022 at 6:00 p.m.

Grab your towel for a splash of relaxation at The Whitewater Center with free yoga and live music on July 3rd and 4th starting as early as 11:00 a.m.

End the weekend with something sweet to eat, Krispy Kreme is giving a way a free donught of your choice to those wearing red, white or blue now through July 4th, 2022.

We want everyone to be safe during this holiday weekend. You can take a free ride home using Uber, Lyft or a cab between 5:00 p.m. and 10:00 a.m. the next morning in the Charlotte area. A maximum value of a $25 ride will be reimbursed to you within 10 business days after submitting a copy of your receipt and photo ID.

Be sure to use the hashtag #QCChecklist on social media!