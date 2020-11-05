CLT Checklist: Create your own sweet scent at Paddywax Candle Bar

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- If your looking way to light up your room and create a cozy space this Fall, head over to Paddywax Candle Bar where you can create your own candle.

Paddywax is open for business at a smaller capacity of 16 people per class.

The class allows you select a designed pot from a wide range of options. You will then be able to select a signature fragrance of your choice for the scent of your candle.

The instructor will then give you step-by-step instructions on how to combine the necessary ingredients for the perfect unique candle.

The Candle Bar allows you to bring in your snacks and drink of choice. Don’t forget to bring your mask because they are required during the class as well as gloves which will be provided during the class!

For those that would prefer to stay home they do have a virtual workshop option with a DIY kit. You can sign up for the virtual class here.

When you decided to create a personalized candle, be sure to email your pictures and videos to newstips@fox46.com and be sure to use the hashtag #CLTChecklist on social media!

