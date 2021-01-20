CLT Checklist: Work it out with Dyme Boxing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- It’s not too late to start on your New Year’s resolution to get in better shape!

Dyme Boxing and Fitness is a training facility that allows you to stay fit, while learning a new skill in the ring.

The facility offers a full body workout. They train everyone as if they are training for a competition, but you have to have that mindset of training to get the most out of it.

Sanitation goes hand in hand with health which is why the facility is taking extra precautions with you in mind.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

Masks are required, 15 guests maximum of capacity required during each session as well as checking temperatures upon entry. The gym undergoes a cleaning process after each session keeping all of the equipment sanitized for the next group.

Boxing is a martial art that can be used for self defense and a body conditioning.

You can purchase a slot for your session, click here.

When you decide to get rid if your quarantine weight, be sure to email your pictures and videos to cltchecklist@fox46.com and be sure to use the hashtag #CLTChecklist on social media!