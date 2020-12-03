CLT Checklist: Toss out some stress at Bad Axe Throwing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- If you have perfect aim, you won’t miss the bullseye on this activity!

Bad Axe is an indoor throwing facility located in uptown where you can be safe while letting off some steam.

Most of the lanes are six feet apart allowing the facility to run almost all of there lanes. They do require a face mask and all stations are wiped down and sanitized between each use.

You don’t have to be a professional, in fact the woman normally looked at as the underdogs are usually the best.

This activity is about precision, whereas most think it is about strength. You don’t need all that power from 12 feet away.

If you would like more guidance you can have an instructor personally assist you in your designated lane.

Walk-ins are welcome as well as getting your tickets online. You can purchase them here.

When you decided to axe out some stress, be sure to email your pictures and videos to newstips@fox46.com and be sure to use the hashtag #CLTChecklist on social media!

