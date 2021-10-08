CLT Checklist: The South End Gallery Crawl returns for its 10th year

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – It’s time to put on your walking shoes and head to the light rail to experience artwork that does all the talking. The South End Gallery Crawl returns for its 10th year as a first Friday tradition.

“We have so many artists and people that have something to say and want to show off what’s inside of them,” said Chelsea Galusky, South End program coordinator.

Lauren Harkey owns one of the stores included in the gallery crawl. Harkey said, “I love helping tell a story, I cannot make or draw my name to read it but I can share peoples work and their stories.”

The South End Gallery Crawl is open to the public every first Friday of the month from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at various locations.

“You can come by yourself to make some new friends, have a hot date and check out any of the cool restaurants nearby but feel free to bring the kids too,” Galusky said.

“South end has evolved so wonderfully and rapidly, it’s just nice to be in a building that feels alive during covid and having this new growth with businesses around,” Harkey said.

This walk through South End starts at Hodges Taylor on S Tryon St and ends at Alchemy at C3Lab on Distribution St. The best part is that it won’t cost you, a thing.

“I really like that it’s a free event that anyone can walk up too. Not a lot of good things in life are free, but this is something that you can really enjoy. It’s definitely upgraded my game in art,” Galusky said.

“I think it’s really wonderful for people to get the opportunity to actually meet the artists and that’s why we work with a lot of local and regional artists,” Harkey said.

You can scan displayed QR codes to learn more on the pieces you like, and if you love it, you can buy it!

“If you like their style touch base with them so you can add something to your home, to your office or anywhere you’d like to see it,” Galusky said.

Masks are required while indoors and be mindful that galleries may implement capacity restrictions.

Free Cart Ride will be available for guests looking for a ride to the gallery crawl. Call or text (704)238-3111 to receive a free ride anywhere within the South End area.

It’s really wonderful when we can all experience what Charlotte has to offer.

