CLT Checklist: Sports card show at Truist Field

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – This week’s CLT Checklist is calling for all sports lovers to come out and be wowed by some vintage collectors-items.

Burke McKinney is the Owner of BM Sports Cards, bringing his love for special keepsakes to the Queen City for its first-ever Sports Card Show at Truist Field hosted by the Charlotte Knights.

“It’s been a hobby of mine for 40 years and I worked in sports early in my career. It’s always brought a lot of fun and entertainment to me so just looking to do that for other people as well, can only hope that they enjoy it just as much as I have,” McKinney said.

A hobby that can be passed down through generations showing the true history for card collectors.

“We’ll have valuable items from the 40s, 50s, 60s. You know, there are only so many safe and fun hobbies in the world that you can truly do and this is one that keeps people tight to sports, getting to collect their idols or who was from their community, or a certain player they loved,” says McKinney.

Hundreds of vendors with high-quality dealers will be selling sports cards as well as food and drinks.

“Heck I’m more of a buyer than a seller so I’m excited myself. You’ll see anything from baseball, basketball, football, hockey, even Pokémon! It’s hot, kids love it and we want to be able to cater to what they all want to see,” McKinney said.

Cards won’t be the only thing you see, sports paraphernalia from your favorite player, old and new will be on display for purchase.

“Signed helmets, signed jerseys, but a lot of it, it’ll be cards, a lot of cards, lots of cards!” McKinney said.

The Sports Card Show will take place this Saturday from 9:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. The event will be held inside the Diamonds Direct Luxury Lounge, located on the third floor of Truist Field.

Admission to the event will be $5 for adults and free of charge for children 12-years-old and under. Fans should enter the ballpark through the main gates. You can purchase a ticket at the door when you arrive.

