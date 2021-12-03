CLT Checklist: Show Me Snakes show comes to Fort Mill

FORT MILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A traveling reptile show could have things slithering into your holiday stockings. If your kiddo wants a gecko for Christmas, you’re in luck!

The show will be displaying all types of exotic and scaly creatures. You can plan to see snakes, lizards, turtles, and more! Micky Meyer is the owner of Show Me Snakes and saw the need to help those that love reptiles experience the show.

“Not everybody has the opportunity to drive 4 or 5 hrs for a show, so why not bring the show to the people. It kinda gives people the opportunity to come out and learn about exotic animals. It also gives them the opportunity to take a new pet home,” explained Micky.

Not sure you’re ready to be a reptile mom or dad? Don’t worry, experts at the show will tell shoppers how to take care of their new pets.

Kids 12 and under get in free and you can experience”The Show Me Snakes Show” this Saturday and Sunday, December 4 and December 5 starting at 10 a.m. at The River Place on 1420 Convention Drive in Fort Mill.

For information on purchasing a ticket click here.

