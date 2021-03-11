CLT Checklist: Sea Life Aquarium

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- ‘Seas’ the day with a fin-tastic experience you don’t get to see every day!

“Grocery workers have been working so tirelessly in the recent months in their really important roles that can sometimes go unappreciated,” Isabel Miller said, Marketing Executive for Sea-Life.

The Sea-Life Aquarium is offering free entry for the month of March for all grocery store workers.

Did we mention you can bring up to four guests with you for half the price Monday through Friday?

“It makes me feel like I’m on a pedestal and I feel acknowledged that they understand what we have to go through,” said grocery store worker Shawn Wint. “They are taking money out of their own pockets to help us have a good time outside of work.”

Sea-Life is offering grocery store heroes appreciation days as a token of their gratitude for the unsung men and women to say thank you and bring some joy into the lives of grocery store workers.

This free access pass is available until March 31, 2021.

To purchase your tickets please click here.