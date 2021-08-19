CLT Checklist: School Drive provides free supplies for kids

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Kids are gearing up to return to school and Charlotte natives are coming together to make that process a little easier!

In a school year like no other, North Carolina Health Partner James Boone said, “We need to look out for each other as a community.”

It’s become a priority to make sure children have what they need as they head back to school.

FOX 46’s Lexus Wilson spoke with Sport E. Odie, entrepreneur/event coordinator about the importance of this school drive. “I always knew when I got older I wanted to do things that could help eliminate some of that pressure from parents,” Odie said.

That’s why local business owners, Tattooz and Booz, came together to host a Back-to-School drive in uptown Charlotte on E 6th Street.

“I just love seeing the kids come and being so happy. I love when they come to make the decision of ‘Oh, Spider-Man or Batman’ which book bag they want to get,” Sport said.

“Anytime or any opportunity we have to help them out we’re going to do it,” James said.

The school drive kicked off with a kid friendly event, including a free movie day at Concord Mills.

“It means a lot and it’s very important being from Charlotte and just knowing how my mom had to make certain decisions with school supplies over school clothes and shoes,” Sport said.

The businesses are hoping these donations will put students in a place to succeed in the new school year.

The pandemic has impacted families and prevented them from being able to afford certain necessities.

“We understand that people are struggling right now. The few dollars they have are stretching it. We know there is a great need and we want to be a part of the solution, not the problem,” James said.

All school supply donations are welcomed and can be dropped off at Tattooz and Booz on E 6th St. You can make a donation up until August 22, 2021.

“We are just encouraging people to come down to drop off school supplies, we want as many as you can get to help as many people as we can,” Sport said.

School supplies will be handed out at various locations throughout the Queen City. If you need supplies for your child you can contact Sport E. Odie at 704-661-4311.

When you decide to make a donation or pick up supplies, be sure to email your pictures and videos to cltchecklist@fox46.com and be sure to use the hashtag #CLTChecklist on social media!