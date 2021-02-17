CLT Checklist: Schiele Museum of Natural History’s Sock Skating Winter Wonderland

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Experience a winter wonderland without the chilly weather.

The Schiele Museum of Natural History has a unique skating adventure for kids that doesn’t require you to bundle up. All you need is a mask and a good pair of socks.

This is an activity families can come and enjoy in a safe way. It will get you out of the house to exert some of that energy the kids have built up. It protects people from the outside elements, no matter how cold it is you can still come in and enjoy it!

This new feature at the museum allows children to practice their ice skating skills without the risk of falling on hard ice.

Sock skating is designed for kids 12-years-old and under. If there is a little one parents are allowed to go on the ice to guide them around.

The best part is, you don’t have to break the bank to hit the ice! It only cost $3 a person for non-members.

Sock skating is one of the many activities the museum has to offer for you and your family. They also offer a program called “Fossil February,” “Friday Night Lights,” as well as multiple exhibits to learn and create memories with your little ones.

A parent shared her experience on sock skating, “I feel like it’s a really safe activity during COVID. It’s always plenty of space to keep social distanced, so we really enjoy supporting them.”

You can schedule a sock skating session here: https://www.schielemuseum.org/

When you decide to go sock skating, be sure to email your pictures and videos to cltchecklist@fox46.com, and be sure to use the hashtag #CLTChecklist on social media!