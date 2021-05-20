CLT Checklist: Ride with the Music returns to the Blue Line

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- You can look forward to some liveliness around the blue line stations as the streets of Charlotte begin to fill back up with more than just foot traffic.

The light rail is offering more than just rides in the Queen City. CATS has partnered with Arts Plus to provide free live musical performances from local artists, every Friday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. during the month of May at a few blue line stations.

“It’s nice to just play some music for people walking by, a few people stop and see and it’s just really nice to be a part of the fabric of the city. We are just trying to make something beautiful and beautify the space a little bit and have a good time,” says Brian Sullivan, lead vocalist for Piedmont Temperance Movement.

Piedmont Temperance Movement captured the crowd with those walking by through their unique sounds.

“We call ourselves kind of Folkish, but we cover all kinds of stuff. We just like playing music in a different way. We’ll do some Michael Jackson tunes but kinda bluegrass it up or we’ll try some soul or just anything. It’s all within that instrumentation of strings and lots of vocal harmony,” Sullivan said.

FOX 46’s Lexus Wilson spoke with some nearby residents that shared they often walk the blue line from Dilworth every other day and look forward to hearing the performances on their walk.

This is a step towards normalcy as “Ride with the Music” returns to the Queen City.

“Creativity always comes out of difficulty right? The light rail has done a great job with that with visual arts and now to see some more music happening, I think it’s a great step and I hope it doesn’t go away.” says Sullivan.

You can catch the next live performances on May 21 at the 36th Street Station featuring Jason Jet, and May 28 at the 7th Street Station featuring KeAndra Davis.

If you missed Piedmont Temperance Movement you can catch them Saturday, May 22 at Cabarrus Brewing from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

You can view the artists itinerary here.

