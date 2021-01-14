CLT Checklist: Rent out your own private movie theater with AMC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- I have an activity you’ve been waiting to get back to, but now it’s more exclusive!

AMC is offering a VIP experience allowing you to rent an entire movie theater for under $100 bucks for you and 19 of your friends or family members.

The price starts at $99 and goes up depending on the movie and the theater location.

There are several AMC locations in our area which consist of AMC Northlake 14, AMC Concord Mills 24, AMC Carolina Pavilion 22 and AMC Park Terrace 6.

There are other add on features which include catering and even a microphone to welcome your guests.

Theaters are currently operating at 30 percent capacity for your safety and others. It is important to know that a mask is required unless you are eating or drinking during the movie.

AMC is making your health a top priority with floor markers to maintain social distancing and sanitation dispensers throughout the facility.

All you have to do is sit back and enjoy the show!

You can purchase your tickets here.

