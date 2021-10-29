CLT Checklist: Pumpkin carving contest at Ronald McDonald House of Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – For many Halloween is about trick-or-treating and dressing up in costumes, but the work doesn’t stop at the Ronald McDonald House of Charlotte, not even for holiday fun.

Patty Murphy is a part of ADPi Alumni focusing on philanthropy. Patty shares her hopes and wishes for the upcoming event.

“Hopefully this will be the first of an annual event that we have at the Ronald McDonald House,” Murphy said.

Instead of leaving your carved pumpkin on your doorstep, you can bring it to the Ronald McDonald House.

Kristin Young has been working with the Ronald McDonald House of Charlotte for three years.

“Having these pumpkins lit on the front yard will just bring a smile to those moms and dads’ faces as they come back from a long day at the hospital with their child,” Young said.

“We ask that you bring your pumpkin already carved, registration is free, but we do accept any donations from the Ronald McDonald Wish-list or we will take monetary donations as well,” Murphy said.

You can find the items needed on the wish list by clicking here.

Organizers hope this charitable pumpkin carving contest will bring awareness to their mission and some holiday cheer.

“It just brings a little life to the house and a little extra smile that they can see these fun things that are going on,” Young said.

Be sure to bring your A-game! Judges will pick the winners for a special trick-or-treat!

You can drop off your carved pumpkins Friday between 6:00 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. or on Saturday between 9:30 a.m and 12:00 p.m. at the Ronald McDonald House of Charlotte located on 1613 E Morehead St. in Charlotte.

The judges will be looking for creativity and will critique the pumpkins at 1:00 p.m on Saturday, Oct. 30.

The pumpkins will be displayed through Monday on the front lawn of the Ronald McDonald House for the families and the community to see.

