CLT Checklist: Outdoor concerts are back with restrictions.

MATTHEWS, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The Town of Matthews is bringing music back to Stumptown Park.

Matthews will be featuring an outdoor concert series twice a month on Fridays up until September 2021.

“The minute we were able to do something safely, we knew we wanted to take that step,” Town of Matthews Coordinator Leeanne Moore said.

FOX 46’s Lexus Wilson had the chance to speak with some guests attending one of the concerts about his experience being back out among others in this capacity.

“We wanted to take the opportunity to come out here and have a level of normalcy and be out with other people to listen to some good music.”

“After a year of being cooped up, it was just liberating, exhilarating, refreshing and brought life back to the soul.” says Laura Elkins.

The concerts will consist of a little bit of every genre, such as rock and roll, jazz, beach more and plenty more. Each guest is assigned a pod that accommodates groups of two or four. Tickets range from $4 to $20 based on your seating location.

Ticket holders must check-in at the park entrance, and can do so beginning at 5 p.m. You must wear a mask while you are outside of your pod. Minimal movement within the park is encouraged.

The pods are eight-foot circles that have been painted on the ground of the parking lot and gravel. Each pod is six feet apart making sure people are socially distanced.

Those who the concert will also be able to attend food truck Fridays, so you get a two-for-one deal!

Guests eating from the food trucks will be given individual bags to dispose of their trash in a safe way. Social distancing will be enforced throughout the park grounds during the event.

You are allowed to bring chairs and blankets to sit on in your designated pod section.

“There isn’t a lot of this available and it really is safe. It’s a win win situation here in Matthews,” Elkins said.

Concerts will be held unless government orders prohibit them. Concerts are rain or shine unless a washout is expected. Refunds will be available in these cases.

