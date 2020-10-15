CLT Checklist: Noda Brewing Company wants to feature your artwork

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Calling all artists in the Charlotte area! It’s time to grab your sketchbook and let the creative juices flow.

Noda Brewing Company is hosting an artist call for the design of their next can. The artist that is selected will be compensated for their work, featured through a profile on the company’s website, social media, and through their marketing initiatives.

The artist’s work will be featured on a can that would be sold throughout North and South Carolina.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

The deadline is Friday, October 30. There is no limit on the amount of entries you can submit for your designs. To submit your artwork, fill out the form here.

When you decided to create a design for Noda Brewing Company, be sure to email your pictures and videos to newstips@fox46.com and be sure to use the hashtag #CLTChecklist on social media!

MORE FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE