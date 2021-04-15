CLT Checklist: No ID? No problem. New bar in Uptown serves up cereal instead of drinks

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A new bar has opened up in the Queen City that doesn’t require an ID.

A Charlotte couple turned an idea into a reality with the Day & Night Cereal Bar, the first of its kind here in Charlotte.

Ohavia Phillips came to celebrate the grand opening and shared her thoughts on this new concept in Uptown.

“This element of an exotic cereal bar, I was like, ‘well what is that?’ So I was very excited because I have never heard of this, ever.”

Dannielle Booker, co-owner of Day & Night Cereal Bar told FOX 46 why they decided on such a unique bar.

“Why cereal? But why not cereal? We already have hookah bars, your regular alcohol and breweries and we just wanted to bring something different, with a different vibe. It’s family-friendly and fun,” Booker said.

You can get a spoonful of sugary goodness located at the French Quarter on 127 Brevard Court in Uptown. The cereal bar is excited to bring something that people of all ages can enjoy, especially the younger crowd looking for fun in the night life of Charlotte.

“Cereal is like everyone’s favorite childhood breakfast you know lucky charms, cookie crisp, captain crunch. All the sugar cereals that everyone wants on a Saturday morning watching tv,” said Zach Strasser. “Day & Night Cereal Bar incorporates it in such a fun way with shakes and bowls, it’s really amazing.”

The cereal bar offers exclusive flavors and brands that are ‘cereasly’ delicious. Aside from being well known for its shakes and cereal bowls, the bar also offers coffee, iced lattes and bacon options.

Booker elaborated on the wide variety of cereal flavors the store has to offer.

“A lot of them are imported so we get them from overseas. We get them from Mexico, London and Canada,” she said.

Booker and the other co-owner, Greg Robinson, are excited to share that the concept will also be sold at Truist Field this season at the Knights Stadium.

You don’t have to wait for breakfast to enjoy the most important meal of the day!

“It’s such a cool and unique concept, I’ve never been to anything like this and again who doesn’t love cereal,” says Sarah Holshouser, a customer.

Ohavia Phillips shared her passion for small local businesses.

“Support black businesses but especially different experiences here in charlotte because that’s how we do better together.”

I personally enjoyed a “Mucha Lucha” shake and it was absolutely delicious!

