CLT Checklist: Murals across the Queen City

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- You can take a self-guided tour of street murals in Charlotte.

There are more than 60 murals across the Queen City. FOX 46 has highlighted three different street murals that you can visit and get the perfect selfie.

Plaza Midwood

The Red Kool-Aid Man can be found on the corner of Central Avenue and E. 10th Street on the side of Seventh Sin Tattoo Company. This mural was designed by Charlotte artist Southern Tiger Collective.

NoDa

The Golden Hand Sanitizer is located right off of N. Davidson Street across from The Hobbyist. The artist behind this mural is Darion Fleming.

Fleming created this piece in hopes that it would offer some comedic relief in what is a very serious and trying time for humanity. He wants the people of Charlotte to stay safe, stay healthy, and stay creating.

South End

The Luke Kuechly mural merged with a black panther and is located on the corner of S. Tryon Street and E. Bland Street. The masterpiece was created by Matt Moore and Matt Hooker. Moore tells FOX 46 that Luke Kuechly actually stopped by to check out the mural in person!

When you decided to visit these murals please email your pictures and videos to newstips@fox46.com and be sure to use the hashtag #CLTChecklist on social media!

