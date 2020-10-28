CLT Checklist: Luxury picnic in the park

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- If you are looking for a safe and fun way to enjoy being outside, this luxurious picnic is the perfect match!

Local mom Taylor Ross, created a luxury picnic that includes food, drinks, games, and a memorable experience.

You have the option to select when and where you would like your picnic to take place, making it the perfect opportunity to celebrate any occasion such as an engagement, bachelorette party, or a romantic date.

There are a variety of packages you can choose from and all you have to do is show up. The setup, take down and cleanup crew will take of everything before and after your scheduled picnic.

As the winter weather approaches, you will have the option to book an indoor or backyard picnic. You can book your luxurious picnic on the website here.

