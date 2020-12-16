CLT Checklist: K1 Speed Go Kart

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- It’s time to buckle up, start your engine, and live in the fast lane!

K1 speed is an indoor go kart facility that will quench your need for speed. The crew is taking multiple steps to ensure the drivers safety is a priority.

The crew goes through and sprays the karts down between each use and guests are directed to remove their helmets after each race to be sprayed and wiped down for the next driver.

This is a great activity to accommodate people of all ages. K1 Speed provides food and drinks as well as an arcade section.

You could even run into your favorite NASCASR driver and leave with more than a victory lap!

Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin have been spotted at the facility with family in the past two weeks.

You can purchase your tickets here: Indoor Kart Racing | K1 Speed

When you decide to race around the track, be sure to email your pictures and videos to cltchecklist@fox46.com and be sure to use the hashtag #CLTChecklist on social media!

