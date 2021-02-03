CLT Checklist: Inner Peaks Rock Climbing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Its time to take a leap of faith and put your skills to the test!

Inner Peaks is an indoor rock climbing facility that will challenge every muscle you didn’t know you had.

People who come here experience a workout like never before, because their bodies are forced into positions that they aren’t used to. Their muscles get a different type of workout.

Heads up first timers, it takes more than just strength. It also requires strategy.

It’s a misconception that rock climbing is all about upper body strength. It’s s if you’re grabbing and pulling yourself up the wall like Tom Cruise. You drive with your legs.

This location is open to members only and a reservation is required to book a session. Everyone is required to wear a mask at all times.

Drive and determination will guide you to accomplish a new skill while having fun!

You can book a session here: https://www.innerpeaks.com/

