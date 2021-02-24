CLT Checklist: ‘I Heart Rail Trail’ festival

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Music, art, and lights line three and a half miles of the Charlotte Rail Trail make for a perfect COVID-19 getaway.

It’s a neighborhood experience you can be a part of without going out of your way.

“During the pandemic, we realized local artists need just as much support as humanly possible,” Vica Bondurant, VP of Marketing & Communications

The I Heart Rail Trail Festival has returned for a second year to liven up the path with all sorts of fun showcasing local talent. There are never-before-seen pieces and some free goodies!

One of the artists shared her experience working on this project.

“Creating work and releasing it to the community is not something that I would’ve imagined happening,” said visual artist Meredith Connely. “It’s really special because every mushroom is hand-sculpted, it’s time-consuming, yet a labor of love.”

This art is scattered along the trail in South End from Carson Boulevard to Atherton Mill. The light installations will be along the rail trail until Sunday, March 7th, 2021.

This event is presented by U.S. Bank which has donated $1 million dollars toward the rail trail bridge.

“This is something that is safe to come out and socially distance and be able to check out some of the pieces is such a great opportunity,” said Ashley Cumberbatch, the vice president of U.S. Banks. “I just walked up on this exhibit and I can’t wait for us to wrap up this interview so I can go back and look at it again!”

It’s appropriate for all ages and did I mention it won’t cost you a thing!

The schedule for the trail is as follows starting at 5pm:

Wednesday 2/24:

•Oh Script Paper Co and Three Little Birds greeting cards on the Rail Trail Chalkboard in the afternoon – grab a card for a friend!

Friday 2/26:

•Central Coffee to give free hot chocolate + coffee: 5-6pm at their shop

Saturday 2/27:

•Bookout Blooms will give out 100 roses at the South End Farmer’s Market at Atherton Mill

•Brown Sugar Collab will provide 10 candles to be hidden along the Rail Trail for a fun scavenger hunt

•Central Coffee to give free hot chocolate + coffee: 5-6pm at their South End shop

•Three Little Birds greeting cards on the Rail Trail Chalkboard

Sunday 2/28:

•Pepperbox Doughnuts will give out free doughnuts to the first 100 customers who show a picture of what “Art they Heart” the most out of the interactive installations.

Friday 3/5:

•Central Coffee to give free hot chocolate + coffee: 5-6pm at their South End shop

Saturday 3/6:

•Bookout Blooms will give out 100 roses at the South End Farmer’s Market at Atherton Mill

•Brown Sugar Collab will provide 10 candles to be hidden along the Rail Trail for a fun scavenger hunt

•Central Coffee to give free hot chocolate + coffee: 5-6pm at their South End shop

Sunday 3/7:

•All day: Pepperbox Doughnuts to give out free doughnuts to the first 100 customers who show a picture of what “Art they Heart” the most out of the interactive installations.

You can learn more on the artists here: https://fb.me/e/3btNPRDOo

