CLT Checklist: Home of the 90s museum opens in Concord

CONCORD, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – It’s time to dust off your track suits and fanny packs for a blast to the past.

“The aesthetics, the scenery, was just crazy, and I was like, I have to find out who did this!” Brandon Gathers said.

What started out as an Airbnb has transformed into a home of the 90s selfie museum located in Concord along Wincoff School Road. One of the owners, Jessica Jones, shared that she lost her job which inspired her to bring something new to the area.

“A lot of businesses say COVID affected them in a negative way, but it was only up from there, COVID was a game changer,” Jones said.

The 90s themed Airbnb took off during the pandemic forcing her to move to a larger location.

“We have stuff that will make you say, ‘Omg where did you get that!'” Jones said.

“The music, the fashion, the games, SEGA Genesis, and PAC-MAN. All the things we grew up loving as a kid we get to experience here,” Stephon Chaney explained.

“I wanted to add something bright and vibrant that no one has ever seen before. You literally have to go out and find an outfit to come here. It’s an experience” Jones explained.

FOX 46’s Lexus Wilson spoke with a younger guest about her experience.

“It’s amazing to see what my mom grew up in and the different things she was able to do and the fun she had,” Zy’Onni Turner said.

The museum has over 100 places to take pictures with hand-painted murals created by ten local artists.

“It makes me wish I was born back then because it’s more fun than the era I was born in,” Turner said.

Camille Stinson and Jessica Jones have big plans for the 90s themed museum brand.

You can purchase tickets online here.

When you decide to relive the 90s, be sure to email your pictures and videos to cltchecklist@fox46.com and be sure to use the hashtag #CLTChecklist on social media!