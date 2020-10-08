CLT Checklist: Hit the bullseye at Barefoot Archery

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- If you’re looking for a new activity to try out in Charlotte, point your arrow toward Barefoot Archery where they offer lessons, classes and archery gear.

The indoor range is located on 4410 Old Pineville Road in Charlotte. The facility allows up to four people per class to ensure social distancing.

The instructors are professional hunters to help you increase your skill and knowledge of archery.

