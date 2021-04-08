CLT Checklist: Giant mushrooms sprout in Uptown

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A fun(gi) surprise in Uptown! Giant inflatable mushrooms have sprouted around the city and you can check them out.

The artists behind this masterpiece specialize in temporary works. They like to embed public spaces with joy and fun and to reclaim them for the public.

“When families see it and kids love it and it brings that sense of play and joy that we as adults tend to forget as well,” says Simone Chua, Founding Director at Amigo & Amigo.

Melina Selimbegovic shared that she was a Charlotte native visiting with her family from Washington DC to celebrate her birthday.

“I wanted to drive around and just revisit to see what’s changed and what’s new then we saw the mushrooms and we were just like, ‘pullover, we gotta see this!’” Selimbegovic said.

Putting up big interactive, playful installations in different places around the world is what Amigo & Amigo is all about.

The ‘Shrooms’ art installation originated in Sydney, Australia and is proud to add Charlotte to its list of stops. You can find it right across from First Ward Park on E 7th St until April 18.

Simone Chua elaborated on why she choose Charlotte as a new location for this art display.

“Charlotte is so cool, for some reason the public in Charlotte has been really engaging with the shrooms which has been really exciting for us. We have had people reach out to us on social media sending us photos in front of the mushrooms and videos on TikTok. It’s really been great for us.”

FOX 46 got to speak with Mila Gordon, who was bursting with energy about her experience with mushrooms.

“I like that I can hug it and it’s really cool. and that It’s big like a tree and squishy!” she said. “I love it so much because it’s so squishy and it has pink my favorite color and the polka dots are really cool.”

Feasting your eyes on this fungus won’t cost you a thing!

“Thank you for highlighting what’s available. COVID aside, it’s really great for families to be out together,” Selimbegovic said.

When you decide to visit the shrooms art installation in Uptown, be sure to email your pictures and videos to cltchecklist@fox46.com and be sure to use the hashtag #CLTChecklist on social media!