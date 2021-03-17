CLT Checklist: Get moving with Uptown Sweat

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Start your Saturday with a little pep in your step with an outside adventure that will make you feel rejuvenated!

Uptown Sweat is a free all-day fitness event presented by Blumenthal Performing Arts & Charlotte Center City Partners being held at Victoria Yards throughout the month of March. This event offers a broad variety of workouts from 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. every Saturday.

Experience empowering workouts with a live DJ led by six of Charlotte’s best fitness instructors. All you need is your mask!

Maxie Williams hosted this weeks class. She is the owner and coach for Body Party Fitness in Charlotte, NC.

Maxie Williams, Body Party Fitness coach says “I’ve been teaching for almost 10 years now and I’m blessed to be a part of the Charlottes fitness community since then and when blue’s reached out to me I was ecstatic. It’s always good to work with such a large organization doing major things in the community.”

This event caught the eye of a family from out of town that joined in on the fun! Segun Agaja, class participant shared “We came in town just for a wedding and we were on the bikes and saw all this energy and music. It was just a lively experience that we had to be a part of so we registered online and got our temperatures checked.”

These workout classes are open to all ages, all you need to do is register online for your free ticket.

Julia Fagg, class participant said “Even if you don’t know how to dance just roll with the punches, it’s so much fun!”

To register for a class, click here.

